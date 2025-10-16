Snag a Lego Back to the Future Delorean for a fortieth of the cost of the latest Death Star

HQ

It's no secret that Lego is a costly hobby, with many sets requiring a hefty financial investment. This has been a topic of conversation in particular this year as the recently revealed new Death Star model requires £900/€1,000 to secure a unit. Yep, you could pay your monthly rent or buy a Lego set...

Fortunately there are alternative options available too, smaller and more affordable sets that are still iconic. A good example is the Speed Champions variant of the Back to the Future Delorean time machine, which will only require £22.99/€27,99 to purchase.

It's a small set spanning 357 pieces, but it comes with a Doc Brown and a Marty McFly minifigure too. It's not as complex as the Icons set that costs around seven-times as much, but still if you have been searching for a lovely Back to the Future kit to add to your collection, this is worthy of note.

The set is available to pre-order as of now and will launch at the turn of the New Year on January 1, 2026.

