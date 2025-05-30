Snag a copy of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands without spending a dime this week

HQ

At the start of September, a little earlier than expected, fans of looter-shooters will be treated with an all-new chapter of the Borderlands series. With Borderlands 4 coming up and getting closer and closer, you might be looking to hone your skills and understanding of buildcrafting, and if you are, today's news is worth keeping in mind.

As part of the free Epic Games Store offerings, you can now snag a copy of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, adding the game to your library permanently without needing to spend a penny. The game is free to add to your collection until June 5 at 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, when it - and the other free game, the excellent Limbo - are traded out for two other mystery titles.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands debuted back in 2022 to decent reviews. It offered a different experience to the mainline Borderlands series by focusing more on fantasy elements and niche gameplay mechanics, something that likely won't be as common in BL4. Still, it's a daft and enjoyable game that's worth checking out, especially since it's costing you literally nothing to do so.