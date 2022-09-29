Smurfs Kart launches in November and we have a new trailer

Microids is currently really focusing on video games based on Belgian and French comics like Asterix, Tintin and Smurfs with multiple titles from each franchise. One of the games we can expect from Smurfs is Smurfs Kart.

The name pretty much says all there is to know, which is a Mario Kart inspired title with karts, split-screen racing, items to use and 12 quirky tracks. You will also get 12 Smurf drivers to choose from, each one have special features.

Now we've also gotten a release date, which is November 15 this year, and so far Switch is the only confirmed format. Check out a brand new trailer and some screenshots below.