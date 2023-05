HQ

Smurfs Kart was released for Switch late last year, but fortunately enough for all Smurf fans out there, it is coming for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X as well.

In a new trailer - which you can check out below - it's confirmed that this version will be released on August 22. Smurf Karts is developed by Eden Games, who previously made Test Drive Unlimited, so we know they are a studio with plenty of racing knowledge.