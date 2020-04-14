Smoothie arrives in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 next summer

Omega Force and Bandai Namco have announced that Smoothie is coming to One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 next summer. After appearing in the Arch of Whole Cake Island for the very first time, Smoothie stands out against Big Mom's enemies. The carefree but cruel Big Mom's daughter is extremely loyal to her family and will not hesitate to use her overwhelming height to gain an advantage in battle.

The Devil Fruit that she ate allows her to absorb liquids from living and non-living things and ensures her the ability to further increase her body and weapons, making her a truly fearsome enemy.

Smoothie will be part of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4's first Character Pack, which is slated to launch this summer, although it doesn't have a launch date yet. We remind you that each Character Pack can be purchased individually or obtainable through the Character Pass.