Smoking just one cigarette cuts your life expectancy by 20 minutes

A new UK study from University College London reveals shocking news: every cigarette smoked reduces your life expectancy by 20 minutes on average. The research, based on data from British smokers, suggests that smoking one pack a day could cost you nearly seven hours of life every single day. For women, each cigarette takes about 22 minutes, while for men, it's 17. But there's hope. Quitting smoking can reverse some of this damage, especially if done early. Researchers noted that while quitting at an older age won't restore the lost time, it will prevent further harm, making it the best decision for extending your life. So, no matter when you quit, you'll still live longer than if you kept smoking.

