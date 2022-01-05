Smite to welcome the deity Shiva, the new game mode Slash, and an updated Conquest map in Season 9

HQ

The annual Hi-Rez Showcase has just concluded and we've just been given a look at a bunch of the biggest updates and announcements coming to Smite, Paladins, and Rogue Company throughout 2022.

For Smite, 2022 will be headlined by a few exciting additions to the game. First of all, the next God will be the Hindu deity Shiva, the Destroyer, a character that is said to balance bliss and destruction to either enhance allies or rather make life challenging for enemies. While we can expect to see a deeper look into the character and his abilities as part of the Season 9 Update Show, we can see as part of Shiva's cinematic trailer (catch it below) that he will be arriving in Smite in February 2022.

HQ

But that wasn't all the Smite news that got revealed as we also got an update on the new game mode Slash. Designed as a combination of the current game modes Clash and Siege, this 5v5 mode is set in a new map inspired by the Egyptian and Mayan pantheon, and features gameplay that is more similar to Clash, albeit with a sprinkling of some Siege fan-favourite mechanics, i.e. the summonable Juggernaut. While you can take a look at the trailer for Slash below, we can also add that it will be landing in-game on January 25, alongside Season 9.

HQ

We also got a first look at the next major update for the Conquest (the premier large-scale 5v5 game mode) map, with this iteration also using an evolving seasonal design. This updated map will be focussed on the Dharmic Era with an appearance reflecting the Hindu pantheon. It will feature new Obelisk jungle camps that drop powerful rewards, which can either heal allies or attack nearby enemies or structures, as well as a Naga monster type to face that drops other additional rewards as well. You can take a look at the new Conquest map in the trailer below.

HQ

Last of all, it was also revealed that the Adventures modes will be returning in 2022, with two new experiences set to land over the course of the year. As for what they will be, we weren't told exactly. What we was told however, is that we can expect to get more crossovers with popular franchises in 2022, but in terms of the exact franchises that will be making it into Smite, that remains under wraps for the time being.