Smite to partner with music label Monstercat for next battle pass

The third-person MOBA Smite has announced that it has partnered with music label Monstercat to bring a themed battle pass to the game on May 18. The new battle pass will see the inclusion of several skins, each themed around a song from an artist represented by Monstercat, alongside adding new music themes and more.

The trailer for the battle pass can be seen below shows off a Slushii skin for Hades, a Sullivan King skin for the newest god Gilgamesh, a Koven skin for Chang'e, and even a Crab Rave by Noisestorm skin for Khepri. Each of the unveiled skins are shown with a unique soundtrack that does seem to suggest we'll be getting several music themes available to unlock when the battle pass becomes available starting from May 18.

Check out the short battle pass trailer below.