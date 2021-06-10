Smite to get a Stranger Things themed crossover

Summer Game Fest has officially started, and as part of the event, a new crossover between Hi-Rez Studios' third-person MOBA Smite and the fan favourite series Stranger Things has been announced.

The crossover marks the first time the pair have worked together, and will see a variety of new Stranger Things themed skins coming to Smite when it launches. The skins will include a Demogorgon one for Bakasura, an Eleven skin for Scylla, a Hopper skin for Apollo, and a Mindflayer skin for Sylvanus. The Eleven and Hopper skins will also be getting alternative looks that reflect the characters from season three of the show.

The Stranger Things crossover is also set to bring the Upside Down Arena map, which suggests a reskin for mode and is slightly detailed at the end of the trailer. The whole crossover will be making its way into the live game as soon as July 13, and you can check out the battle pass trailer that gives a good look at the new skins below.

We can also expect the full reveal of the crossover to take place at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST on June 23 during the Smite update show.