Smite looks to introduce Babylonia in Season 8

The latest title update for Smite is soon to be available for players around the world, and as part of its reveal at the Hi-Rez Showcase, we can see all the new things coming to the title in the annual massive patch.

To start with in update 8.1, the new season of Smite will be focussed on Babylonia and the primordial sea goddess Tiamat, a Mage who is to be the next character coming to the game (will be available in update 8.2, however). This new pantheon will bring more gods and goddesses as well as being the primary focus the new season is framed around.

Continuing the Babylonian trend, the map for Smite's flagship game mode Conquest will be seeing a complete overhaul across the board, redesigning the map as part of the Babylonian theme. This new map is set to be bigger both horizontally and vertically, and will feature a few influences from the current map, with all of the visuals being re-arted. With the Babylonian theme in mind, a host of new monsters will be added to the jungle, including various types of Scorpions, and to keep the game fresh, the majority of the jungle will also feature a new layout.

One of the bigger changes coming to the new map will be the addition of dynamic geometry that will allow for new gates inside each spawn room that can be opened with a pressure plate on one side. Passing through these gates will add a buff or de-buff depending on whether it's your base or an enemy's.

The real catch however is coming with how the Conquest map that will now be treated as a live-service project, meaning it will see changes throughout the year at regular intervals, to add artistic and unique features. Regular balancing of the map will still take effect as well.

Alongside the addition of Tiamat, King Gilgamesh will be the following god being added. Whilst he is set to be a physical character we have no information on his class type, or his release window yet.

As this is only a reveal, intricate details are yet to follow, however, we do know that Starter Items are set to be reworked into more permanent items, with some old classics even coming back (we're looking at you Bluestone Pendant).

For the newer players, a new tutorial system will also be joining the fray, one that can be used in PvP matches as a helpful guide, or even as a refresher for long-time returning fans.

To get a glimpse of the new map in action, be sure to check out the rest of the Online Hi-Rez Expo, as it is set to feature a creator cup taking place on this updated version of the Conquest map. You can find the Smite Twitch channel to check that out right over here (as it should be starting imminently), or instead cinematic a trailer for the upcoming update below.