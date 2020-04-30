Cookies

Smite is out now on Epic Games Store

Hi-Rez Studios' unique MOBA title Smite is now officially available on the Epic Games Store.

Smite is now available on Epic Games Store, and Hi-Rez has made sure to duly celebrate it. Players who download the game via Epic Games' platform will get bonus rewards, including five gods and several skins.

If you are already a Smite player, don't worry, they have something for you too. It is indeed possible to link your Hi-Rez account to your Epic Games Store account and get the aforementioned bundle for free (instead of paying 50$ for it). Cross-platform is also making its debut to the game, which means that console and PC players will finally be able to play together.

Smite is a free-to-play game available on PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

