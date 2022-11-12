Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Smite is getting a RuneScape crossover next week

There will be a collection of themed skins to celebrate the collaboration.

Smite has grown to become one of the top games to find wacky crossovers in, as in the past the third-person MOBA has teamed up Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Stranger Things, Transformers, Nickelodeon, RWBY, and more. Now to add to that list is another wacky crossover, with this one seeing RuneScape arriving in the Battleground of the Gods.

Debuting in Smite next week, the collaboration will see a list of skins becoming available, each of which turn a specific God into some kind of RuneScape character. The skins are; King Black Dragon Cerberus, Rune Armor Bellona, Wise Old Man Merlin, Gnome Child Vamana, and Blessed Dragonhide Neith.

Take a look at all of the skins in action, as well as a themed cinematic, all in the trailer below, ahead of the crossover event starting on November 15.

