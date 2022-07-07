Smite is getting a Nickelodeon crossover next week

HQ

Smite has become quite a commonplace to find weird and wonderful crossovers, as over the years Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, and more have all arrived to the game as part of dedicated events and seasons. This won't be changing anytime soon however, as it has just been revealed that the third-person MOBA will be getting a Nickelodeon crossover next.

Set to arrive in-game next week, from July 12 to be exact, the crossover will see Danny Phantom, Rocko, Invader Zim, Powdered Toast (from Ren and Stimpy), and XJ9 (from My Life as a Teenage Robot) all becoming available as skins for the gods Janus, Freya, Cupid, Gilgamesh, and Danzaburou, respectively.

As for how you can earn the skins, they will arrive as part of an event where you can directly purchase each skin, with the Danny Phantom one unlocking after you purchase the other four cosmetics. There will also be a range of other themed cosmetics tied to the event, including Announcer Packs, Avatars, Global Emotes, Jump Stamps, and Loading Screens, all of which can be acquired by completing the Nickelodeon Cosmetic Grid in-game.