Smite 2's closed alpha starts this week

Smite 2 may have only been officially unveiled this year, but the MOBA sequel is already making decent progress. An alpha test is coming this week, and will run from Thursday, the 2nd of May until the 4th of May.

Not exactly a full weekend, but it still allows for a couple of days of early access. The only catch being that if you want guaranteed access, you're going to have to get the Founders Edition of the game. Depending on which version you pick, that can cost anywhere from $30 to $100.

If you haven't yet seen much of Smite 2, check out some gameplay in the trailer below: