Smite 2 to permanently open its doors in late August

Titan Forge Games has been steadily showing off more and more of Smite 2, allowing players to experience the game and share vital feedback following a variety of Closed Alpha weekends over the past few months. But the developer did also promise that a 24/7 release was on its way, meaning despite the game still being in alpha, it will always be playable for those who have picked up the Founder's Edition.

We now know that this date is set for August 27. Titan Forge confirms as much in a new developer video, where it reveals in the couple of months ahead of that date it will be "taking some extra time to implement TONS of changes based on your feedback". This includes improving console controls, improving the pacing of Conquest gameplay, reducing the sluggishness and clunkiness of gameplay, and more. You can see the full list of planned changes here.

This is coming a month later than Titan Forge expected, as the developer wanted to take some extra time to address further feedback. As for a Closed Beta arrival, this is scheduled to be in late 2024, with a full free-to-play Open Beta sometime in 2025.