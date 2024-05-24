LIVE
      Smite 2 is hosting its second Alpha Weekend next week

      You'll be able to jump back into the MOBA sequel for a few days.

      Hi-Rez Studios and Titan Forge Games has announced that anyone looking to get a second taste of Smite 2 can circle the weekend ahead of May 31 on their calendars. The third-person MOBA sequel will be hosting its second Alpha Weekend next weekend, meaning you'll be able to boot up the game, get a taste of its adjusted and improved systems and see how it is shaping up ahead of its eventual debut.

      Servers for the game will open on May 31 at 1:00 BST / 2:00 CEST, and then will likely close on the Sunday, as was the case for the previous Alpha Weekend. To get access, you'll simply need to own a copy of the Founder Pack for the game.

      For a glimpse of what this Alpha Weekend will offer, be sure to read our recent interview with Titan Forge about Smite 2.

