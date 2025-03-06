Smite 2 has just lost one of its most veteran directors

HQ

There have been no shortages of problems that have affected Hi-Rez Studios over the past few months. The publisher recently decided to lay off a bunch of staff, end the development of Paladins, Rogue Company, and the original Smite, and to put all of its eggs in Smite 2's basket. Now, another wound is being opened up, as one of the company's most veteran directors is moving on too.

As noted in a post on X, A.J. Walker has decided to depart Titan Forge Games and to instead take his services to a different studio. We don't yet know the name of this studio or the game he will be working on, as he regards it as a "new studio". Still, Walker has published a statement that adds the following:

"Hey everyone, today is my last day at Hi-Rez. This was no easy decision, but I've accepted an amazing offer to be a Design Director at a new studio. I will always be grateful for this game, this studio, and the SMITE community. SMITE 2 has SO much to be proud of!

"The work we have done on SMITE 2 is absolutely impressive, and the game is only going to keep getting better. Our community is one of the most invested ones in all of gaming, and the SMITE 2 player base is already larger than what many new multiplayer games ever attract.

"I really cannot express how much SMITE means to me. It was my most played game while I was studying game dev and working at another studio, and then I got to work on it for nearly 10 years! Thank you, so much, to everyone in the SMITE community."

It's unclear who will be taking over Walker's duties at Titan Forge. As per the health of Smite 2, the game is still receiving plenty of updates, including the imminent launch of its latest brand new god, the Korean Princess Bari.