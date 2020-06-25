Smilegate opens new studio focused on AAA open world games

You're watching Advertisements

Smilegate's CEO Ina Jang spoke to the online audience of Gamelab Live 2020 yesterday. Spanish borders are closed due to coronavirus (until July 1st), but she stated that she would be travelling to Spain more often in the future, as the South Korean company announced on the virtual stage the opening of a new studio, Smilegate Barcelona.

The creators of Crossfire (and the upcoming CrossfireX) are well known for that first-person shooter, with more than 650 million players registered in 13 years. But the plans for Smilegate Spain is building a new development team able to create an AAA open-world game. Recruitment has started with a few vacancies for lead and technical roles in different areas, and you can apply here.

Smilegate is a huge company with more than 1,200 employees around the world. Smilegate West, in Canada, is the main Western office and creates mobile games. They set a new office in Berlin a couple of years ago but didn't last long.