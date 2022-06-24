Smile trailer promises chilling horror for this fall

HQ

We love horror movies, but only a few of them are actually truly horrifying and today it's more often about gore. Enter Smile. An upcoming movie from the director Parker Finn, who seems to be on track to deliver something that will show what true horror actually is.

It's been quite a long time since we ere truly scared even by a trailer, but today clearly is that day. Check out the Smile trailer below, and make sure you watch all of it. With sound. It premieres in theatres September 30.