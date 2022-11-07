Smile is the most successful horror movie of 2022

HQ

The horror movie Smile was released in September but proved to have great legs and remained popular throughout October with an extra boost during Halloween. And now it has reached an impressive milestone.

As Variety reports, Smile has now passed the $200 million mark ($202.9), at the worldwide box office, which makes it the biggest horror movie of the year, beating 2022 giants like Halloween Ends, Nope, and Scream. We've seen Smile ourselves, and think it certainly is really creepy, although with a very predicable ending.

Check out the trailer below to see what the fuss is all about.