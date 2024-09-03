Smile 2 trailer is full of jump scares and creepy smiles

HQ

Smile 2 has made its presence known as we shift from summer towards spooky season. The first trailer for the upcoming film will seem familiar to fans of the original horror hit. We open with Naomi Scott, who plays pop star Skye Riley, see her former friend kill himself in front of her, a smile on his face.

Then, the smiling demon sees Riley as its next target. The Smile demon will infect anyone that sees its previous victim commit suicide, so it's hoping that it can get a whole host of new victims if Riley ends her own life on stage.

Within the trailer, we see plenty of creepy smiling people, which it seems like this film is going to lean on a lot. Also, we got confirmation it would be in theatres on the 18th of October, a perfect time for scares.