Smile 2 offers a wonderfully chilling teaser trailer

The horror continues in the sequel to Parker Finn's acclaimed thriller and ahead of its release this autumn, a first teaser trailer is now available focusing on Naomi Scott as pop star Skye Riley. Smile 2 will premiere on 18 October and you can check out the trailer along with a short synopsis below.

About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

Are you looking forward to this sequel?