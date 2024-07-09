Smelly planet with horrible weather apparently stinks like rotten eggs

HQ

Sometimes, even though this planet doesn't have everything, it's worth remembering to be grateful we weren't born somewhere else entirely. Somewhere like HD 189733 b, a planet discovered using the James Webb Telescope that has horrid weather and smells awful.

According to scientists interviewed by the BBC, hydrogen sulphide makes up most of the planet's atmosphere, which is the same gas emitted during farts. This means the entire planet smells like a gut rip.

"So, if your nose could work at 1000C ... the atmosphere would smell like rotten eggs," said Dr Guangwei Fu, an astrophysicist leading the research on the planet. Due to the James Webb Telescope, we can not only see these planets, but also analyse what chemicals are on them.

