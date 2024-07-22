Smell like the American West with this Red Dead Redemption 2 cologne set

HQ

The men's healthcare experts over at Outlaw has decided to tap Rockstar's acclaimed sequel Red Dead Redemption 2 as the source of inspiration for a new set of cologne. The set spans four scents, each based on a different part of RDR2's world, and all have been crafted from natural ingredients that are kind to animals, using recycled packaging, and made in the USA too.

The set includes Saint Denis, a scent that is supposed to encapsulate the "big city charm and the finer things in life". Rhodes on the other hand delivers a smell that reminds of a "dusty town surrounded by tobacco plantations". Big Valley offers a scent designed to resemble "high in the mountains, fresh air, pine, fireplaces". Finally, Emerald Ranch & Station offers "rolling hills of green grass, prairie flowers, hint of sagebrush".

The cologne set is currently available for pre-order with plans to ship between July 28 and August 3. It will set you back $59 and each bottle will be 15 ml in size.

