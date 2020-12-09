Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Smash Bros. Ultimate is hosting a mushroom-themed tournament this week

The only usable items will be mushrooms starting December 11.

The official Japanese Smash Bros. Twitter has revealed that this week's event for Ultimate will be mushroom-themed. Starting December 11, the tournament will run for three days, and only Super Mushrooms, Poison Mushrooms, and Ramblin' Evil Mushroom will be available. It appears to be yet another celebration of Mario's history following the Super Mario All-Stars event that Tetris 99 held during last weekend.

Will you be looking to take part in the action?

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

