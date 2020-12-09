Smash Bros. Ultimate is hosting a mushroom-themed tournament this week

You're watching Advertisements

The official Japanese Smash Bros. Twitter has revealed that this week's event for Ultimate will be mushroom-themed. Starting December 11, the tournament will run for three days, and only Super Mushrooms, Poison Mushrooms, and Ramblin' Evil Mushroom will be available. It appears to be yet another celebration of Mario's history following the Super Mario All-Stars event that Tetris 99 held during last weekend.

Will you be looking to take part in the action?

