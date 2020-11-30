Smash Bros producer Masahiro Sakurai likes the PS5 but thinks the SSD is too small

You're watching Advertisements

There's a lot of gamers who want a PlayStation 5 but have been unable to get one because of shortages. But one person who has scored himself a console is the creator and producer of the Smash Bros series, Masahiro Sakurai. He also has a column in the Japanese video game magazine Famitsu, and in the latest issue, he has shared his opinions - which are mostly positive.

Sakurai says the console is a really big unit with a cutting edge design. Ultimately, he did manage to fit it into TV bench, but ended up putting it behind his TV (translated and reported by Kotaku):

"I am able to put it [the PS5] on the shelf under the TV, but thinking about the heat it puts out, I ended up placing it behind my well-ventilated television."

He did like how fast everything was and praised the ease of downloading PlayStation 4 games, although he had some sharp opinions on the lack of app folders:

"However, at the moment, the app folders are not separated. This is a pain."

He sums it up by explaining that he "definitely want to cherish" PlayStation 5 and thinks it has a bright future, but that said, he had one major complaint:

"The capacity of the internal SSD, to be candid, is small and is already filled up. Taking out the operating system part, the amount that can actually be used is, what, 600GB?"

Does this sounds in line with your opinions of PlayStation 5?