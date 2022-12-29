Smash Bros. Director Masahiro Sakurai is 'Semi-Retired'

HQ

With the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's final DLC well behind us, it seems the director of the acclaimed platform fighting series might be looking towards retirement, as Masahiro Sakurai has already said he's "semi-retired."

Speaking in a recent interview, which was translated by PushDustIn, Sakurai said that after spending nine years in active development, he has come to realise if he is "just continuously making games full-time, his life will be over before he realises it."

It's understandable then, that Sakurai is looking to slow down his work on game development, but he's not stopping work entirely, as he seems incredibly happy with the reception his YouTube channel has got so far.

At 52, Sakurai could still have a good lot of years left before he considers fully retiring, but with the contributions he's given to the industry so far, many would be sad to see him go even if they understood the reasoning behind it.