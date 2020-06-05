Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Smash Bros creator is afraid to tell fans what games he plays

Super Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai can't tell people what games he plays anymore.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is already filled to the absolute brim with content and different characters, and there's also more to come. But as the game has become the most successful installation in the series so far (by far) - it has led to some problems for the creator Masahiro Sakurai.

In the latest issue of the Japanese magazine Famitsu (translated by Nintendo Everything), Sakurai says he can't tell people what he plays anymore:

"I normally play a ton of games, but if people find out what kinds of games I'm playing, they have a tendency to start making a fuss over, 'Did Sakurai just confirm so-and-so for Smash?!' These misunderstandings spread like wildfire particularly in countries abroad. I have to be extremely careful, so I don't write about what I'm playing on Twitter, and I have to decline appearing on TV shows or programs that highlight a specific game."

Are you surprised peoples reactions to Sakurai's gaming habits has led to this consequence?

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Related texts



Loading next content