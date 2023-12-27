Smash Bros creator: 'I'm still creating games'

HQ

Masahiro Sakurai is probably bets known as the creator of the very popular Smash Bros series, with the latest installment Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launching five years ago in 2018. He has been very open with the fact that the work on these games have been very tough and that he has a hard time seeing how Ultimate can be improved in a substantial way, while also expressing that he would like to slow down a semi-retire.

Fortunately (for us), it seems like Sakurai is still very much developing video games though,. in a new video shared on Youtube, he says he is still making video games:

"As for me, I'm still creating games for the time being, but I'm also making this Youtube channel."

While we have no clue on what Sakurai is working on, we hope it's a new Smash Bros for the new Nintendo console, which is rumored to launch during 2024. Is there anything in particular you would like to see next time?

Thanks Nintendo Life