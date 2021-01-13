Smartphone case maker OtterBox is partnering with Xbox for new official products

You're watching Advertisements

The Consumer Electronics Show for 2021 is in full swing now, and since its beginning we've seen some incredible new devices shown-off to its all-digital crowd. One set of tech that caught our attention was the new official line of Xbox products being created by smartphone case manufacturer OtterBox.

OtterBox is partnering with Xbox to produce a variety of official peripherals. They include: a protective shell for Xbox One and Xbox Series controllers, clips to attach your smartphone to a controller to play games using xCloud, a controller carrying case, a special smartphone screen protector that also acts as a privacy shield, and finally a heat-dissipating smartphone case designed for lengthy mobile gaming sessions.

In the press release that details all of these new items, OtterBox CEO Jim Parke said; "Gaming is one of the unique spaces where everyone has the opportunity to compete and connect, especially as we are physically distanced. This connection is enhanced with advances in cloud gaming and fast 5G networks. OtterBox is the best in the world at providing trusted mobile accessories, and we're better positioned than anyone to deliver a premium gaming experience. This portfolio and our accessories designed for Xbox marks a major entry into the gaming market for us."

All of the devices are set to be available for pre-order starting from January 25, across various storefronts, such as OtterBox's own website that you can find here.