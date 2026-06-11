Smartglasses are the new trendy way to cheat in school exams

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Students have been cheating in exams since forever, and now technology is giving them new tools to do just that. As reported by Android Police, smartglasses are the newest way to cheat in exams.

A case that is currently making headlines comes from South Korea, just weeks after the Ray-Ban Meta smartglasses launched in the region. Two students were caught wearing smartglasses with AI features after taking the Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC) exam. The students caught cheating have had their exam results invalidated, and have been banned from taking the TOEIC exam for four years.

It's not clear how the smartglasses were used during the exam, but it's speculated the camera and either an in-lens display or built-in speakers were used in conjunction with the AI feature to help provide translations and answers to questions.

On the orher side of the world, in the US of A, the College Board have banned the use of smartglasses during SAT tests (College Admissions Test) starting in March 2026. And in the UK, smartglasses have been highlighted as a way for students to cheat on exams.