Smart is working on a new two-seater all-electric city car

HQ

Smart cars once looked to revolutionise city living by offering a small model that could easily navigate tight city streets while being efficient and cost-effective. While there are plenty of Smart cars on the road, it's been a while since a new model made its debut, but this will be changing in the future.

Smart has revealed that it's working on a brand new city two-seater, which will in fact be an all-electric model. It will be known as the Smart #2, and it will look to advance the company's ultra-compact segment by combining "mindful technology solutions while evolving core qualities of the original smart fortwo icon."

Speaking about this announcement, Smart Europe CEO Dirk Adelmann explained: "The smart #2 will shape a new era of individual urban automobility, especially in classic smart cities like Rome or Paris. The decision comes at the right time, as we benefit from the respective strengths of our main shareholders Mercedes-Benz and Geely, and experience a strong backing by new investors, along with the successful market launch of the smart #5. The new smart #2 will become a unique but authentic addition to our all-electric product portfolio of smart in Europe."

The Smart #2 is planned for a late 2026 premiere and it will be produced in China with the model currently in its final design and development phase. This vehicle will also ring in a new chapter for the company who is looking to "bring back the icon of urban mobility."

