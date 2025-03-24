Smallville's co-creator attributes DC Universe shake-up as reason for animated spinoff shelving

During the former DC Extended Universe era, there were a lot of different DC projects of various quality. On top of the major cinematic universe, there was also the multitude of shows that the CW kicked out as part of the Arrowverse, and this is on top of countless animated projects too. However, ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios, a lot of this fat has been cut away, all in an effort to reboot and reposition DC on the global stage.

To this end, while there were plans to continue the Smallville series with an animated spinoff, this now looks very unlikely. This has been confirmed by the series' co-creator Alfred Gough, who when speaking to the Talk Ville podcast had the following to say:

"Warner has obviously gone through a lot, and I think the fact that they are in the process of rebooting 'Superman' again, kind of unfortunately, I think, keeps our thing off the table for a bit. Everything comes around in one form or another, I just read the other day that they are rebooting 'Buffy' for Hulu."

He continues further by adding: "That is the thing, I think the problem with most projects in development in any studio and/or any network is regime change."

Essentially, if you were interested in seeing where this project could have gone, don't hold your breath for it any longer. If you are looking for more Man of Steel content though, be sure to keep an eye out for Gunn's Superman in July, which will kick off the wider new DC Universe.