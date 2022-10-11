Smaller and cheaper Xbox fridge announced

HQ

Almost a year ago, Microsoft launched an Xbox Mini Fridge, basically a mini fridge looking like an Xbox Series S/X with storage for twelve cans. This was something they promised to do after winning a poll contest on Twitter against Skittles and it became very popular. But despite being mini, there are still some who think it's too big.

As a result, Microsoft has now stealth released an even smaller fridge with room for eight cans of beer, energy drinks or whatever you fancy while gaming. This was revealed by Vice President and Xbox Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg on Twitter, who also says that the older and bigger model will still be available and that the smaller one is quieter. It is currently only available in the US for $79 but will be released in the rest of the world.