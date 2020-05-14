Small World of Warcraft to release this summer

You watching Advertisements

Are you a big fan of board games and World of Warcraft? Then we have great news for you. Days of Wonder has announced Small World of Warcraft, a new board game based on the WoW universe, in collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment.

First shown at BlizzCon 2019, in this game players choose combinations of special powers and races from the Warcraft universe, such as Portal Mage Pandarens or Herbalist Goblins, and vie for control of Azeroth. To help them achieve dominance, players will occupy legendary terrains and seek control of powerful artefacts. However, all empires must eventually fall, so players will need to be ready to put an overextended race into a state of "decline" and lead a new one to rule Azeroth.

Small World of Warcraft is a standalone game designed for 2 to 5 players and can be completed in 40 to 80 minutes. It includes 6 double-sided boards, 16 Warcraft Race banners, 182 Matching Race tokens and 15 Murloc tokens, 20 Unique Special Power badges, 5 Player Summary Sheets, 12 Artifact and Legendary place markers, 10 Mountains, 9 Wisp Walls, 4 Harmony tokens, 12 Bombs, 1 Champion, 10 Forts, 2 Military Objectives, 5 Beasts, 6 Watch Towers, 110 Victory coins, 1 Custom Reinforcement die, 1 Game turn track, 1 Game turn marker, 1 rulebook and 1 Team Variant Rules sheet.

This board game is expected to be available in Summer 2020 in North America and Europe at $59.99/€59.99 and it will be available in the following languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, Slovak, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.

You can check below the trailer and some screens.