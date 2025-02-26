Small Town, Big Story - Season 1

It can often feel like comedy is a bit stale these days in film and television, and for the most part I would tend to agree with that. When compared to where the comedy genre was 10-15 years ago, it definitely feels more subdued, less honest, and much more manufactured, which is why it always warms my heart to find a genuinely funny and entertaining comedy production. Small Town, Big Story is exactly that. This is a comedy series created, directed, and partly starring Chris O'Dowd, and it revolves around a fictional Irish town dealing with all the typical rural high and lows, oh... and also aliens.

The series is pretty much best described as Shaun of the Dead or the Cornetto Trilogy-like, with witty and sly humour that accentuates the memorable and varied collection of kooky characters. Paddy Considine and Christina Hendricks lead the cast as two adults still attempting to live a normal life after being abducted by aliens when they were teenagers, and the show explores this dynamic and how Hendricks' Wendy Patterson ousts Considine's Seamus Proctor as a form of revenge for refusing to support and back her up when reporting the abduction decades in the past. This then leads to the town coming together and teasing and making snide jokes at Seamus for his trip into the stars, something that soon unravels into a full-blown conspiracy revolving around the fictional charming Irish settlement of Drumban.

Small Town, Big Story truly captures the excellent and hilarious Irish humour that O'Dowd has been known for, with witty and genuinely smart dialogue and plot beats that will keep you coming back for more. It's not meant to deliver constant almost theatrical laughter, like we see in comedy greats like Step Brothers or The Naked Gun, it's meant to elicit giggles and smiles and the occasional bark of laughter as you cotton on to one of the many jokes weaved into the dialogue and story. Again, it's smart, relatable, and just fun, in a similar way to Brassic, which remains one of Sky's current top comedy prospects.

Considine and Hendricks have great chemistry and both play their parts to great effect. The two steal the scenes they are in delivering quality performances that make their respective characters stand out and memorable. But the supporting cast are also brilliant. The family members, the love interests, the locals, and even the crew that make up a film crew that roll into the small town, they all have their moments, whether it's for genuinely funny dialogue or almost unsettling performances that are again very akin to the locals in the Cornetto Trilogy's Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, or The World's End.

There are times that Small Town, Big Story gets a bit too big for its boots, especially when it leans too far into the on-the-nose and daft television show production parody or the actual alien element. This series is at its best when it eludes and keeps you guessing with its Severance-esque teasing and hints and Twin Peaks-styled unease and self-questioning.

But all things considered, Small Town, Big Story is a brilliantly paced and thoroughly fun series. It's hilarious, unique, features great personalities, and its focussed plotline and story means that there are directions that this can go in the future while still retaining a similar setup. If you're looking for a fun and surprising watch this week, you won't go too far wrong with comedy series.

