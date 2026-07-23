Small portions are becoming increasingly common in restaurants

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Ever since Ozempic was launched as a weight-loss drug, it has taken the world by storm, and the pounds are melting away like never before, for better or for worse. Many people who truly need to lose weight for health reasons have benefited greatly, while already-slender Hollywood celebrities are accused of becoming so unhealthily thin that an almost dangerously emaciated ideal has emerged.

Now SVT (as well as, previously, The New York Times) reports that many restaurant patrons are requesting smaller portions, a trend that appears to have gained momentum in the wake of weight-loss supplements. Restaurants SVT spoke with confirm that more and more patrons are asking for smaller portions.

In the U.S., many restaurants have already begun serving weight-loss menus, though this trend does not yet appear to have taken hold in Europe.