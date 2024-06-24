Sly Cooper game becomes Sony's biggest PS Plus Premium classic launch

As part of the new PlayStation Plus Premium catalogue additions for this month, Sly Cooper jumped to the PS5 with a port of the classic PS2 game Sly Cooper and the Thievus Raccoonus. The stealth-action game has become the biggest classic debut on the subscription service thus far.

According to TrueTrophies, the game has done 2.5% better with its debut than The Legend of Dragoon, the previous record holder. It is also the eighth best game on PlayStation Plus game of 2024 so far.

This proves if anything that fans still hold a great love for the classic Sly Cooper games. With any luck, these numbers could show Sony there's profit in making a return for our favourite thieving racoon, but we'll have to see if anything comes of it.