Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Sly Trilogy

Sly Cooper celebrates his 20th anniversary

And Sony got new Sly Cooper gear for you.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Even though we are certainly not unhappy that Insomniac Games has offered us both the Infamous franchise and Ghost of Tsushima during the last 13 years, we still miss their friendly thief Sly Cooper and his charming friends. Their first adventure started back in 2002 for PlayStation 2, but since 2013 we haven't gotten any real sign of life outside cameos.

Fortunately, Insomniac miss him as well, and in a lengthy post over at the PlayStation Blog, the developers celebrates his 20th anniversary with a lot of charming anecdotes from the production. Sony has also launched new merchandise which you can check out on the PlayStation Gear Store, and we especially recommend a closer look at the anniversary art.

The Sly Trilogy

Related texts

0
The Sly TrilogyScore

The Sly Trilogy
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

The first three games of the Sly Cooper series have been shrunk down to fit the PS Vita screen.

0
Sly CollectionScore

Sly Collection
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki (Gamereactor Sweden)

It's been five years since we last saw Sly and his thieving friends. Jonas asks himself how well the trilogy has aged in the review of Sly Collection.



Loading next content