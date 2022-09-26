Sly Cooper celebrates his 20th anniversary

HQ

Even though we are certainly not unhappy that Insomniac Games has offered us both the Infamous franchise and Ghost of Tsushima during the last 13 years, we still miss their friendly thief Sly Cooper and his charming friends. Their first adventure started back in 2002 for PlayStation 2, but since 2013 we haven't gotten any real sign of life outside cameos.

Fortunately, Insomniac miss him as well, and in a lengthy post over at the PlayStation Blog, the developers celebrates his 20th anniversary with a lot of charming anecdotes from the production. Sony has also launched new merchandise which you can check out on the PlayStation Gear Store, and we especially recommend a closer look at the anniversary art.