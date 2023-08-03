Sloyd on AI stealing 3D artists' jobs: "I think it's more like enabling people to do more"

HQ

If artificial intelligence was already the main tech topic of 2023, it got even more under the spotlight following the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood. With that in mind, together with the recently-banned games on Steam due to AI misuse, we talked with Sloyd AI's Andreas Edesberg at Gamelab Barcelona.

"I feel like it was really with ChatGPT and that that really brought it into the mainstream of everyone was like, oh, OK", the Norwegian CEO says about the trendy topic in the video below. "I mean, AI has existed for a long time. But now we could really see the use of it and the next phase of just prompt to get anything".



Sloyd AI is a double-sided tool for both devs and gamers to generate 3D objects. Here's how Edesberg explains what they offer:

"Creating 3D is extremely manual. It's very, very time consuming. It's it could be a lot of fun, but it can also be really just exhausting. And there's a lot of people just making the same things over and over again. And I mean, our core thesis is that there's, you know, everyone knows what a chair looks like. Everyone knows what a gun looks like, that the creativity that goes into it is customising it. So that's that's what we give to to our users. We give them the base kind of object, the template, and they can customise it. But part of our core differentiator, too, is it's so fast that we can do generate generative 3D within the games themselves. So as the game is running, so enabling even the gamers themselves to create and kind of pushing that over to to user generated content and that kind of stuff".

"We have the web app and the web app is just kind of like an easy to use customizing export. And those are OBJs, GLBs. You can take them into any platform, not even game engines, but also like whatever, like other platforms to the SDK for in-game creation, for runtime, real time generation. Today is a Unity SDK and we're working on the open APIs to support Unreal and all the other engines as well".

Play the full interview for more on feeding the model, how it works on a more technical level "as customisable Lego blocks", or the tricky matter of scraping and copyright infringement. However, this is how Edesberg sees the typical "AI is going to steal your job" claims:

"I think it's more like enabling people to do more. And we might see that the bigger companies will be challenged by smaller teams with tools that can enable you to do more. You could really, as a small team, suddenly challenge the big AAAs and create equally large worlds. So, yeah, you might have an issue with too big teams and the big companies, but that people hopefully will see huge potential in their own kind of endeavours. Obviously, we'll see much more rough competition and more games coming out. But, I mean, I don't know, as a gamer myself, I'm just excited about seeing more big games with immersive experiences, with more things you can explore and do".

