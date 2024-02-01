Slow start for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Steam

HQ

We're still working on our review of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which launches officially tomorrow. But people who bought the Deluxe Edition are already fighting off the evil version of Justice League - but there doesn't seem to be a whole lot of people doing so.

SteamDB reveals that the game has an all-time peak of 7,152 concurrent players since the Early Access release on January 30. Hopefully, this number will grow a lot when the standard edition launches, but it's not uncommon that more expensive editions gets a lot of players ahead of the official release date. Starfield had over 230,000 concurrent gamers at the Early Access premiere day, as one recent example of this.