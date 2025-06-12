Slow start for MindsEye with just under 3,300 concurrent players on Steam

HQ

Much has been said about Leslie Benzies' new brainchild, MindsEye, a game that we have followed with some curiosity since it was first unveiled last year, but which in recent weeks has come under fire for a lot of criticism.

The run-up to the launch has been strange, to say the least. The press has basically not been allowed to play anything at all, but only to observe as a Build a Rocket Boy employee demonstrated carefully selected segments. Furthermore, no codes for the game have been distributed in advance, and former employees have also revealed a great deal of drama within the studio walls.

Sales also do not seem to have gone very well, at least not on Steam, where MindsEye has had a modest 3,300 concurrent players at most at the time of writing. A quick look at the Steam reviews also reveals a game that is problematic to say the least and seems to be anything but ready for launch.

Have you purchased MindsEye, and if so, what are your thoughts on the game?