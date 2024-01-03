Slow Horses will be back for a fifth season

HQ

The third season of Apple TV+'s suave spy drama, Slow Horses, debuted and concluded during the month of December 2023, and it seems like it was a pretty big success. Because while a fourth season had already been greenlit and even filmed (lining it up for a release in 2024 no doubt), Apple has decided that the show should return for a fifth season too.

As per Variety, Gary Oldman and the crew will be back as Jackson Lamb and co., respectively, when the show continues to appear on Apple's streaming platform.

There's no word on when Season 5 will arrive, as all eyes are still on Season 4's debut at the moment, but we do know that the fifth season will look to adapt the fifth book in Mick Herron's espionage series (London Rules), and that it will see the Slow Horses dealing with a bunch of strange events taking place across London.