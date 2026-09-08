Slow Horses - Season 6

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While there are many excellent television series on Apple TV, I'm a firm believer the most consistently strong option is the espionage drama show Slow Horses. Already we've received five brilliant seasons and it's this level of consistency matched up with the frequency of new seasons (typically a season a year) that makes Slow Horses such an admirable and anticipated event every autumn for the streaming platform. As the time has come for more, the question now naturally shifts to whether or not Slow Horses is back in form or whether the show is beginning to show signs of fatigue.

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Let me quash any concerns you may have right out of the gate by saying this could be the finest season of Slow Horses to date. Season 6, based on Mick Herron's Joe Country and Slough House novels, has everything you could want from a six-episode season of television. There are shocking reveals, jaw-dropping betrayals, gut-wrenching deaths, intricate intrigue and mystery, quality performances, a fast but balanced pacing, light, witty humour, and emotional threads being explored too. It's truly the full package.

Long story short, the idea of this season is that the Slow Horses are being targeted by assassins for a reason they don't understand. Joes are dropping like flies, and it's up to the Slough House operatives to discover the truth, how it connects to the bigwigs at MI5, all while evading a grisly fate of their own. In many respects, if this is your sixth adventure with the gang, the setup will feel familiar but that's also a strength too, as it means there's little time wasted on character development and setup. It's right into the action from minute one, and if you aren't up to speed with the overarching narrative and the connections between characters, Season 6 is leaving you in the dust. This is a season of television designed for the fans who have been following it for years, not just casual viewers looking for something to pop on for an evening.

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As this is the case, there's a huge amount of payoff in Season 6. Threads that were explored in past seasons finally come full circle and lead to conclusions you'll be shocked and a little appalled by. This is all while the signature plot teasing for future events is also put into place, leaving open the door for future far-spanning narrative conclusions too. Slow Horses has always been a game of chess from a plot perspective, and in this round of episodes, a game is being wrapped up with casualties at many different turns.

Naturally, this all comes on top of the signature top-marks performances from the returning cast, where Gary Oldman continues to thrive as Jackson Lamb, Jack Lowden blossoms as River Cartwright, Kristin Scott Thomas stands out as Diana Taverner, and other supporting stars impress too, not least Christopher Chung, Saskia Reeves, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Tom Edwards, and Hugo Weaving. The cast know their parts back to front, and while you could say the wide ensemble cast means some of the intricate character development is lost this time, it's also somewhat of a casualty for this more explosive and action-packed season that trades shadowy and witty espionage drama for more hectic James Bond-like action.

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So to circle back to my original point: No, there is no fatigue yet when it comes to Slow Horses. This show is the gift that keeps on giving. The short runtime, the wonderful character archetypes and performances, the spell-binding narratives, the constant drive to push the wider story forward in meaningful ways, this series has plenty left in the tank. And if the ending of Season 6 is anything to go by, Season 7 may yet be the season with the most earth-shaking developments, which is a hugely anticipated morsel to chew on for the next year as we wait for another undoubtedly fantastic round of episodes.

Seriously, if you haven't already done so, watch Slow Horses. You won't be disappointed.