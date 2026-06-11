Slow Horses returns to Apple TV for its sixth season in September

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Apple TV seems to know that it has struck gold with the Gary Oldman-led drama series, Slow Horses, as the show continuously proves to be one of the biggest and most popular projects on the streamer, and also one of its most acclaimed. Because of this, it wasn't all too surprising when it was confirmed last July that Slow Horses would be back for a sixth season and that a seventh had been greenlit too.

Speaking about the former, now Apple TV has announced the firm premiere date for Slow Horses: Season 6, with the next batch of episodes set to make their arrival on the streaming platform as soon as September 16.

The first trailer for this season was actually shared last year after the credits of Season 5 wrapped up, meaning we somewhat know what to expect. It offers narrative based on author Mick Herron's sixth and seventh books known as Joe Country and Slough House, and will once again consist of six episodes debuting weekly, with the finale planned for October 21.

Are you looking forward to the return of Slow Horses?