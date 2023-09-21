Slow Horses returns in December

Apple TV+ has revealed that later this year we can look forward to more episodes of its spy drama series, Slow Horses. Despite last year seeing both seasons one and two debut, the streamer has already filmed and prepared the third season too, with this set to make its arrival on the platform in time for the holiday season.

Slow Horses Season 3 will be looking to start streaming on December 1, 2023. It's said that the series will kick off with a dual-episode premiere and will then return to weekly new episodes meaning the season will likely conclude at the start of the new year.

The synopsis for the new season states: "A romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself."

While we're yet to get a trailer for Season 3 of Slow Horses, some new images have been shared, which you can find below.