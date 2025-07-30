Slow Horses' creator is leaving the Apple TV+ show following Season 5

HQ

The success and efficiency in which we get new seasons of Slow Horses has to be attributed in a large degree to Will Smith, the writer and executive producer of the project, who has ever since its arrival, effectively served as the showrunner as well. He has been the creative mastermind behind the acclaimed drama series, and the reason we're bringing this up is because he's leaving Slow Horses following Season 5 premiering in a couple of months.

As per Variety, Smith is exiting the series and handing his duties over to another individual for the already greenlit sixth and seventh seasons. It's mentioned that for Season 6, The Level's Gaby Chiappe will be the person for the job, while All Creatures Great and Small's Ben Vanstone will take over for Season 7.

The pair have big shoes to fill as Smith received several nods and awards for his work on Slow Horses, helping the series become one of the streamer's most popular and successful too.

Slow Horses: Season 5 will debut on Apple TV+ from September 24.