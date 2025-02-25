English
Slow consumer interest in PlayStation 5 Pro

It seems people just aren't willing to spend the extra cash on the new console.

Despite a relatively strong start to sales, interest in the PlayStation 5 Pro has waned significantly among consumers since autumn last year andaccording to analyst Mat Piscatella of Circana, sales of the Pro are lagging well behind its predecessor. The high price tag and the lack of an optical drive are said to be two of the biggest contributing factors. Analysts say that the Pro is mainly aimed at hardcore gamers with deep pockets and is difficult to sell to the masses.

However, there is a possible silver lining and analysts believe that future game releases, which fully utilise the power of the PlayStation 5 Pro, could boost interest.

Do you have or plan to get a PlayStation 5 Pro?

Too expensive?


