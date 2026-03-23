Slovenia's liberals edge populists in razor-thin election win

HQ

Robert Golob and his liberal Freedom Movement have narrowly won Slovenia's parliamentary election, defeating the populist bloc led by Janez Janša in a tightly contested vote, according to the latest results.

Golob's party secured 28.6% of the vote (29 seats), just ahead of Janša's Slovenian Democratic Party with 28% (28 seats) in the 90-seat parliament. Despite the win, the result marks a significant drop from Golob's previous majority in 2022.

The outcome leaves Slovenia without a clear governing majority, meaning the next government will depend on complex coalition negotiations among multiple smaller parties.

Robert Golob // Shutterstock

Golob framed the election as a choice between liberal democratic values and what he described as "illiberal" politics aligned with leaders like Viktor Orbán, a close ally of Janša. A Janša victory would have strengthened a growing bloc of nationalist governments within the EU.

The campaign was overshadowed by allegations of foreign interference and espionage. Slovenian authorities claimed links to Black Cube, an Israeli firm accused of surveillance and influence operations. Janša admitted contacts with individuals linked to the firm but denied any wrongdoing.

Golob has called on Ursula von der Leyen to investigate what he described as a "hybrid threat" to the European Union, highlighting how the political dispute has spilled beyond Slovenia's borders.