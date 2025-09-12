Slovenia signals possible Eurovision 2026 withdrawal over Israel participation The decision reflects growing unease over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

HQ Here in Spain, we've received news that our country might not take part in Eurovision if Israel does. Now, Slovenia may also skip next year's Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to compete. RTVSLO, the country's national broadcaster, has informed the European Broadcasting Union that it cannot participate under the current circumstances. The move comes amid growing concern across Europe over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and restrictions on media access. Other European broadcasters have also voiced concerns, with some considering withdrawal if Israel competes. What do you think about the situation? Slovenia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 // Shutterstock